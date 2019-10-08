Bookies get €50k betting tax relief

Bookies will get €50,000 a-year relief from the 2 per cent tax levied on betting in the Republic.

In a bid to aid small independent bookmakers, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, introduced a relief from betting duty of €50,000 a calendar year.

The move means that bookmakers will not have the pay tax on the first €50,000 in wagers that they take in a year. Mr Donohoe added that the relief was subject to EU state aid rules.

The department’s tax strategy group earlier this year suggested bringing in a relief of €2 million a-year to help smaller independent bookmakers compete against bigger chains such as Paddy Power, Boylesports and Ladbrokes.

Mr Donohoe doubled the betting tax to 2 per cent last year. It is expected to yield around €95 million in 2019.

Bookies pay the tax on each bet placed with them. Legislation ties the levy to State cash used to support the horse and greyhound racing industries.