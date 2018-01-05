Bobby Kerr looks to the future after cashing in at Insomnia
‘I might do some investing ... consultancy or voluntary work’
Bobby Kerr in his office on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. “I’ve sold out of Insomnia, but I won’t be sitting out at my home in Dún Laoghaire looking out into the sea. I’m going to be doing stuff.” Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
Wednesday of this week had to be one of the most miserable days in a very, very long time. For many of us it was the second day back at work after the holidays, which means it was the first day we attempted any real work.