BMW’s Irish dealers to invest €37m and create 120 new jobs

BMW’s Irish dealers are to invest €37 million in their businesses and create 120 new jobs after a review by the German premium car company of its network here.

The changes will see the development of several new dealerships, while one dealer is leaving the network and another is becoming an authorised repairer rather than a fully-fledged retail and service centre.

Sligo dealer Martin Reilly is moving from being a retail operation to becoming an authorised service centre. Retail operations in Co Sligo will be taken over by dealer Colm Quinn, who will open a new sales and service retail centre in the county.

Quinn also plans to open a new BMW dealership in Drogheda, Co Louth, to join its current BMW retail outlets in Athlone and Galway city. In Galway, rival Motor Park dealer group will cease its service operations with BMW.

Dublin dealership Murphy & Gunn BMW was due to end its sales operation with the German car company, becoming an authorised repairer. However, it announced last month that it was ending its relationship with the brand entirely.

The remaining BMW dealers are investing significant sums in expanding their operations. As reported in The Irish Times last week, Joe Duffy Motors will open a new two-storey retail centre off the M50 at Charlestown, Dublin, at the end of October, following a €13 million investment. Dublin-based dealer Frank Keane is to expand its facilities in both Blackrock in south Co Dublin, and on the Naas Road.

Mini network

In total BMW will operate 14 retail centres, operated by nine franchised companies. Its Mini network will comprise 10 retail outlets , operated by seven franchisees. Its motorcycle division, Motorrad, will continue to operate from Kearys in Cork and Joe Duffy in north Dublin.

With the increased public focus on electric vehicles, the German car company’s electric vehicle sub brand, BMW i, is to become an integral part of all its Irish retail operations.

Paulo Alves, managing director of BMW Group Ireland, said the car giant currently has the widest range of electric vehicles “with nine electrified vehicles and this will grow to 25 models by 2025”.

“The expansion of BMW i operations and the significant financial investments by our Irish retail network is a clear commitment to meet the future demands of our customers. It means that we are well positioned to capitalise on our ground-breaking efforts to transform individual mobility in line with BMW Group’s overall global strategy.”