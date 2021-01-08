Barry’s Tea shuts online shop due to Covid-19

Cork tea manufacturer Barry’s has shut its online shop due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a move which will be a blow to the Irish diaspora who may have relied on the website for a taste of home, the company says that the decision to close the online shop was made to reduce the number of employees in its facility in line with current Covid guidelines. It hopes to reopen again as soon as possible.

The online shop sells its four main blends of tea, as well as speciality and herbal ranges. Six boxes, of 80 teabags, of its gold blend tea are on sale on the site for €20, plus shipping, for example, or €23 for its master blend. It shipped its products worldwide from the site.

The tea merchant established its online shop back in 2010.