Avoca owner Aramark reports loss, warns of Covid impact

Avoca owner Aramark, which also holds concessions to run a number of direct provision centres in the Republic, has said its Irish business has been “significantly impacted” by the Covid-19 crisis.

The company, whose other businesses include Campbell Catering, said the coronavirus pandemic has hit all parts of its business, but it is starting to see an increase in demand again.

Directors said an unspecified number of employees are currently on the State’s temporary wage subsidy scheme, while the company is being supported by its parent during the pandemic.

The news comes as Aramark Ireland reported a €16.2 million pretax loss for its Irish subsidiary for the 12 months ending September 27th, 2019. It attributed the loss to its exit from non-core facilities outside of Ireland, and to continued investment in Avoca.

The New York-listed group acquired the Avoca business for a reported €64 million from the Pratt family in 2015.

Group turnover declined last year to €335.9 million from €351.7 million in 2018, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) fell to €3.6 million from €4.9 million.

Aramark’s activities cover a wide number of areas including catering, cleaning, facilities, retail and property management.

A breakdown of 2019 turnover shows €168 million derived from food service, €82 million through facilities management, €76 million via retail activities and €10.3 million from property management.

Aramark Ireland employed 5,240 people across the group in 2019, down from 5,417 a year earlier. Staff costs, including wages and salaries, fell from €149.3 million to €147.8 million