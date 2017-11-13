Average 14% saving for southerners who do Christmas shopping in North

A survey by a currency provider has found savings of up to 43 per cent on some consumer goods for Irish shoppers who travel north of the Border to different branches of popular retail chains.

The average saving for 14 popular items was about 14 per cent.

No 1 Currency, part of the Fexco group, detailed savings to be found in the northern branches of chains including Tesco, Currys/PC World, Smyths and Boots. The savings are compounded by greater purchasing power as sterling remains weak against the euro.

At Tesco, No 1 found that a 12-pack of Corona is €19.99 in the South, and when the North’s sterling price is translated into euro, the same dozen bottles cost 43 per cent less. It found a six-pack of Blossom Hill wine is 35 per cent cheaper up North, while Cadburys selection boxes are 39 per cent cheaper.

An Apple MacBook Air is 30 per cent cheaper up North in Currys/PC World, a saving of more than €421. A 32GB iPhone 7 is €170 cheaper, a saving of 21 per cent.