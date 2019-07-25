Ardagh revenues dip on higher costs on lower volumes

Revenues at Irish-led bottle and can maker Ardagh Group fell 3 per cent in the second quarter on the back of higher input costs and lower volumes in glass packaging in North America.

The company reported revenue of $2.26 billion in the quarter, while earnings per share rose 16 per cent to $0.29. Profit increased from $58 million in the second quarter of last year to $69 million in the same period this year.

Europe posted poor results with glass packaging revenues down 2 per cent to $412 in the three month period and metal packaging revenues down 6 per cent to $874 million.

Led by Irish businessman Paul Coulson, Ardagh is a global manufacturer of bottles, cans and tins for the food industry, selling its products to the likes of John West, Coca Cola and Heineken.

In a statement on Thursday, Ardagh announced operational changes with former KPMG managing partner Shaun Murphy (52) joining the company as chief operating officer on September 16th. Martin Petersson, the chief executive of Ardagh’s European division and Bertrand Paulet, the chief executive of the company North American glass division, will report to Mr Murphy as a result of Johan Gorter’s decision to retire as chief executive of the glass division by the end of this year.

Merger

Earlier this month Ardagh announced it was merging part of its food tin business with Exal, a business which makes similar products and has clients including Kraft, Mondalex and AB Inbev. Ardagh said it would pay down some of its $8 billion debt pile with the $2.5 billion it’s due to earn from the deal.

However, JP Morgan analyst Tyler Langton suggested it may not be enough, and he downgraded his rating on the stock to the equivalent of a “sell” last week.

As a result of the Exal agreement, the chief executive of Ardagh’s metal division, David Wall, has decided to step down. Two divisional chief executives of the metal division will now also report to Mr Murphy.

Mr Coulson, the company’s chairman and chief executive, said: “Our second quarter performance was in line with our expectations, led by strong performances in our metal packaging Americas and glass packaging Europe divisions.

“The recently announced combination of our metal packaging food and specialty business with Exal to form Trivium Packaging, a new global leader in metal packaging owned by Ontario Teachers and Ardagh, is an important strategic step for the group.”

Ardagh traces its roots back to the 1932 formation of the Irish Glass Bottle Company in Dublin and has been transformed since Mr Coulson bought an initial stake in 1998 and became its chairman.

The company reiterated its full year outlook with third quarter adjusted earnings expected to be between $410 million and $420 million.