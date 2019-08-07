Applegreen to acquire 40% stake in US service plaza deal

Forecourt retailer Applegreen said it has agreed to acquire a 40 per cent holding in 23 on-highway services plazas in Connecticut, investing $37.6 million to expand its US footprint.

The company said it had entered into a consortium shareholder agreement with IST3 Investment Foundation to acquire JLIF Holdings (Project Service) US and its subsidiary Project Services, which operates the Connecticut Service Plazas , for an enterprise value of $229 million.

The plazas are located on three main Interstate routes between New York City and Boston Massachusetts.

The deal supports Applegreen’s growth in North America and its strategy to reduce its dependency on fuel by adding significant food and beverage operations.

As part of the deal, Applegreen has an option agreement that can be exercised five years after the completion of the deal that will allow Applegreen to increase its interest in CT Service Plazas to 60 per cent.

“This transaction represents a rare opportunity to acquire a high profile service plaza concession project in one of our core regions in the United States, significantly increasing our market presence in the North East and positioning the company for further growth in this key strategic market,” said chief executive Bob Etchingham.

The acquisition will be funded from existing group debt facilities and is expected to be completed by the third quarter. However, it is subject to approval from Connecticut Department of Transportation.