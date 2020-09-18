Applegreen sees revenues fall more than a quarter

Forecourt retailer Applegreen saw revenue fall by 26.6 per cent during the first six months of the year as it swung from profit into loss due to the impact of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The company’s interim report, published on Friday, shows revenues fell to €1.1 billion as compared with €1.5 billion the year before. It recorded a loss of €26 million as against a profit of €7.4 million during the same period in 2019.

Applegreen’s group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of €25.3 million was down from €58.9 million in the first six months of 2019. The board said it was not recommending the payment of an interim dividend.

The company said it had seen a “sharp recovery and positive momentum” in the second quarter and into the third, aided by government stimulus, increased traffic volumes and staycations.

Sales volumes fell to 57 per cent of the prior year period in April during the peak of the lockdown, improving to 29 per cent of the prior year in June.

The group said it traded “strongly and in line with management expectations” for the first 10 weeks of 2020. However, footfall and volumes were severely impacted from mid-March as governments and customers took measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Given that we are classified as an essential service provider, our sites remained open throughout the crisis, albeit some with significantly reduced food franchise offerings,” the group said.

“As restrictions eased, we remobilised and adapted our stores to allow us to reopen our food outlets in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“Following a low point in April, we saw volumes increase consistently as restrictions eased and people started to travel again.”

It said the outlook for the rest of the year is clouded by potential additional public health measures. “However we look forward to the future with growing confidence whilst cognisant of the risks that may still impact the business in the future,” it said.

As the nature and scale of the pandemic unfolded, Applegreen took a number of actions to protect profitability and conserve cash, including the reduction of its headcount and the negotiation of rental reductions or holidays with landlords.

“We reduced repairs and maintenance costs, a large component of the cost base, to minimal levels,” it said. “We implemented a recruitment freeze and reduced headcount in selective areas.

“We implemented graduated salary cost reductions on a temporary basis for support staff across the organisation. We deferred executive director bonuses.”

Applegreen chief executive Bob Etchingham said the first half of 2020 was an “unprecedented period” due to the Covid-19.

“Applegreen carried good momentum from last year and traded strongly for the first ten weeks of the year,” he said. “However, we saw a sudden and significant impact on the business from mid-March, particularly in our motorway service areas.

“This was most pronounced in April and May, but volumes recovered well by the end of the second quarter. To help mitigate some of this impact, the group took swift and decisive action in managing our cost base and tailoring our retail offer for changing consumer needs.

“Encouragingly, this recovery has continued over the summer months with the further lifting of restrictions, Government stimulus packages and the staycation trend, all of which has improved traffic volumes.

“This performance further demonstrates the resilience of our business model and of our sector. We have learnt a lot during this crisis and are confident that we will emerge as a stronger organisation that is well positioned to benefit from future opportunities across all of our markets.”