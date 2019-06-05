Applegreen reports strong trading in first five months of 2019

Trading at Applegreen met the company’s expectations for the first five months of 2019, with the company’s legacy business performing strongly year on year.

The roadside retailer, which owns and operates service areas and filling stations in Ireland, the UK and the US, is holding its AGM in Dublin on Wednesday.

Giving an update across its businesses, Applegreen said Irish trading conditions remained good and it was pleased with the performance of the business.

Despite Brexit creating more challenging conditions and weighing on consumer sentiment, the UK arm of the company was “satisfactory”, with the successful integration of Welcome Break into the group delivering synergy benefits to the overall business.

“The US business is performing well and we continue to explore new opportunities in this market,” said Daniel Kitchen, chairman of Applegreen.

Applegreen is continuing to add to its portfolio, adding nine sites since the end of last year, with six in the Republic of Ireland and three in the UK.

The company said it intended pay a final dividend of 0.91c per share, bringing the total dividend for the financial year 2018 to 1.54c per share.