An Post signals possible end for GPO headquarters in major shake-up of operations

An Post is considering changing the location of its historic headquarters from Dublin’s GPO (General Post Office) building on O’Connell Street as part of a major overhaul of operations.

The company, which is grappling with a fundamental shift in its business as consumers migrate to digital communications, also said it would seek more than 250 voluntary redundancies, which equates to a quarter of its current workforce.

As part of what it called a “work re-design programme”, An Post said it would explore alternative locations for its headquarters, where the bulk of its 1,200 staff are located.

“The company is determined to provide office accommodation fit for the business and its employees,” chief executive David McRedmond said.

“ The GPO offices are dilapidated and in their current form are no longer fit for purpose as the modern headquarter of one of Ireland’s leading companies,” he said.

However, he said the headquarters on O’Connell Street, the staging post of the 1916 Rising, would be maintained.

Iconic GPO

“ Whatever the decision on the future headquarters location, the iconic retail post office, parcel hall and award-winning GPO Witness History Visitor Centre, opened in 2016, will likely remain in the 200 year-old O’Connell Street building.”

The company said it would invite applications for voluntary severance from managers and staff across all its corporate centre and support services from next month.

An Post said that the severance programme may result in more than 250 staff leaving the group.

“ The voluntary leaver programme is the latest step in An Post’s plan to modernise every aspect of the business as An Post transitions from the old mails world to the new world of e-commerce and digital services,” Mr McRedmond said.

“We have made great strides in the frontline delivery service, relaunched our parcels business and reached agreement on the transformation of the post office network,” he said.