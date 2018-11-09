An post sells One4all in €100m deal

Financial technology specialist Blackhawk Network is buying State company An Post’s One4all gift voucher business in a deal valuing the enterprise at €100 million.

Blackhawk confirmed on Friday that it is buying Gift Voucher Shop, the company behind One4all, which sells tokens accepted by a variety of retailers in the Republic and UK, from An Post.

“The agreement places an enterprise value on Gift Voucher Shop in the region of €100 million,” Blackhawk said.

The company’s chief executive, Talbott Roche, said that the purchase would expand Blackhawk’s European business.

Blackhawk Network Holdings is financial technology group based in Pleasanton, California, in the US.

Businessman Michael Dawson founded Gift Voucher Shop in 2002. In 2017 the company earned profits of €7 million.