Amazon advertising in retail spots could become a familiar irony

Black Friday promotion has understandably sparked frustration in Dublin

‘As if retail wasn’t hard enough,’ Golden Discs chief executive Stephen Fitzgerald posted on LinkedIn. Photograph: Manuel Dunand/AFP via Getty

‘As if retail wasn’t hard enough,’ Golden Discs chief executive Stephen Fitzgerald posted on LinkedIn. Photograph: Manuel Dunand/AFP via Getty

 

We regret to inform you that Black Friday is now Black Friday Week. The much-lamented US import has its tendrils firmly wrapped around the retail sector in this part of the world, with the original rationale for the American tradition – people having a post-Thanksgiving day off to go shopping – deemed unnecessary for the feverish November marketing activity that now ensues.

In the increasingly muscular online side of things, Amazon has been out promoting its Black Friday sale, which began yesterday and lasts until the day itself, November 29th. Indeed, an out-of-home advertisement for the “event” on the curved screen above the entrance to St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre has triggered the ire of Golden Discs chief executive Stephen Fitzgerald, who has a shop inside the centre.

“As if retail wasn’t hard enough,” he posted on LinkedIn. Given Golden Discs operates in a segment of retail where surviving, never mind being profitable (which it is), should win a prize, Fitzgerald’s frustration is understandable.

And it’s not just this curved screen. To the dismay of surely all retailers, Amazon’s ad campaign is also running on JC Decaux’s Digipanel screens all over Dublin city centre. There are two within the line of sight of the Stephen’s Green entrance.

Shop online

It would be wrong to say the Amazon logo is permanently emblazoned on these screens as a not-so-subliminal message to shoppers to go home and shop online. Other brands sharing screen time with the US behemoth include Heineken, McDonald’s, Carlsberg, Eir, Renault and retailers with a physical foothold such as Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, JD Sports, Pandora and Avoca. Another ad appearing above the Stephen’s Green centre entrance implores passers-by to go to Belfast to check out its Christmas markets.

Irish consumers increased their online spending by 25 per cent in the year to September to a cool €1.9 billion, according to Central Bank figures published on Friday. It’s a number that looks set to swell further. The irony of an ecommerce giant advertising right next to the very competition it has already massively hurt is one that’s only likely to repeat itself year in, year out.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.