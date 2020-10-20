Aldi to impose limits as Christmas toys go on sale

German discount retailer Aldi is to limit the number of Christmas toys customers can buy, implementing a ticketing system overseen by store marshals.

The company said it had assigned a store marshal to each store for its Christmas toy launch on Thursday, ensuring the system is followed and that social distancing is observed. Customers will be limited to the purchase of certain toys in the range, including play kitchens, doll houses and vanity tables.

“The provision of a ticketing system will ensure as many shoppers as possible will get to avail of the offers and do so while shopping in a safe environment,” said Aldi group managing director Niall O’Connor.

Safety

“The safety of our staff and customers while in our stores is our number one priority and we continue to have in place several safety measures across our 144 stores.”

Retailers are preparing for the introduction of Level 5 restrictions throughout the country as the Government tries to suppress the spread of Covid-19. Cases numbers have soared in recent days, leading the Government to tighten restrictions. Under Level 5, non-essential retail outlets must close.

Retail groups have warned this will lead to pent up demand and a “frenzied” shopping experience in the final weeks before Christmas.