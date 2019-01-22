Aldi to hire 500 new staff as it commits to paying living wage in Ireland

Aldi is seeking to recruit more than 500 new store employees this year, all of whom will be paid at least €11.90 per hour, matching living wage recommendations.

The grocery retailer, which operates a network of 137 stores in the Republic, is in the throes of investing €160 million to expand and upgrade its Irish store network. It has committed €100 million to building 20 new stores while also investing €60 million in revamping the remainder of its estate.

The German discounter said it is hiring area managers, store managers, assistant store managers, store assistants and stock assistants across its network.

It also announced a new minimum rate of pay of €11.90 per hour to match what is known as the living wage. That new rate of pay is effective from February 1st.

“Our expanding store portfolio, market performance and new Project Fresh stores demand that we continue to future proof our business with the best people in retail,” said Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley.

Aldi has captured a 10.8 per cent share of the Republic’s grocery market and its rival Lidl holds around 10.5 per cent, according to figures from Kantar Worldpanel.

While the discounters recorded their best Christmas performance to date and outperformed their rivals in growth terms, their individual market shares are more than 10 per cent behind SuperValu, Tesco and Dunnes Stores.

Since entering the Irish market in 1999, Aldi has made a capital investment of more than €1.2 billion here.

Unlike Lidl, Aldi doesn’t disclose revenue or profit figures for its Irish operations, instead including them in with the UK financial performance. In 2017, the retailer said revenues rose by £1.4 billion (€1.59 billion) to £10.1 billion.