Aldi plans new store close to Landsdowne Road and Google HQ

German discount chain Aldi intends building a new store close to Landsdowne Road and internet giant Google’s European HQ despite local opposition.

Dublin City Council recently granted planning permission for an 888sq m shop on the former Alasta Motors site at the junction of Bath Avenue Place and South Lotts Road, close the centre of the capital.

Documents only name the applicant as Alasta Co Ownership and an Aldi spokesman was yesterday unable to confirm that the chain was behind the application.

‘Stand-alone Aldi’

However, planning documents, including a submission from retail lobbyist RGDATA, describe the proposed building as a “standalone Aldi” store.

Dublin City Council’s decision gives Aldi the go-ahead to build on a site close to several large neighbourhoods, including Beggars Bush, Ringsend, Irishtown, Landsdowne Road and South Lotts Road.

The discount supermarket chain’s new store will also be close to the offices of several big employers, including the European bases of internet search specialist Google on Barrow Street and accommodation agent Airbnb on the junction of the South Lotts and Shelbourne roads.

However, locals, nearby businesses and others oppose the plan. RGDATA’s submission argues that the proposal involves a change of use from car dealership to shop.

The lobbiest points out that most of the site is zoned “to protect, provide and improve residential amenities”.

RGDATA adds that part of the land is earmarked to protect and improve conservation areas while another section is designated for protecting and/or improving neighbourhood facilities.

“We respectfully suggest that to permit a stand-alone Aldi foodstore on this site does not deliver on any of the zoning objectives, would have a negative impact on the existing neighbourhood facilities and would result in a loss of a more appropriate development on the site,” RGDATA says.

Three pubs

Opponents include Beggars Bush Business Community, which represents Spar shops on Bath Avenue and Barrow Street; the upmarket Lott’s & Co grocery, which is next to Aldi’s site; three pubs, Slattery’s, the Bath and the Old Spot, and several restaurants, including The Chophouse.

The group warns that the development will worsen the area’s existing traffic bottleneck and could aggravate existing problems with illegal parking.

Beggars Bush Business Community says Aldi is proposing that goods will be delivered to the store by an articulated truck that will reverse off Bath Avenue Place.

“This is not considered acceptable for the existing road network and represents a significant overintensification of development,” the group’s submission says.

Locals living on South Lotts Road and Bath Avenue have submitted similar observations on the planning application.

Irish people spend more than €1.2 billion a year shopping in Aldi. The company has 12.5 per cent of the market, which is estimated to be worth €10 billion.