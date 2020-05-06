Accountancy scheme will take in 150 September apprentices

A State-wide accountancy apprenticeship programme operated by Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) is pressing ahead with its September intake, which will create 150 jobs. The scheme provides an alternative for students seeking out practical training over a full-time university programme.

The work-based learning programme, which has already created jobs in previous intakes offers apprentices the chance to earn at least €19,700 a year. The apprenticeships will be based in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Monaghan, Galway, Wicklow and Waterford.

Under the scheme, apprentices work four days a week and study in a local college one day a week for two years. Graduates can then progress on to full accountancy with Chartered Accountants Ireland or one of the other professional accountancy bodies.

Award

“Our students, when they complete the apprenticeship, gain a much-in-demand accountancy QQI Level Six award and two years of work experience, placing them in a strong position to progress in business or to further study,” said Gillian Doherty, chief operations officer at ATI.

Leaving Cert students and mature students can apply for the programme. ATI said that large firms including Grant Thornton, as well as smaller practices, industry employers and the public sector, are all partaking in the programme.