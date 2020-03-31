Restaurants seek rent help, QIH lays off 600 staff, and podcasts playing a blinder

Government action is required to protect the interests of restaurateurs whose landlords are trying to force them to pay their rent in full even while closed during the Covid-19 crisis, according to the sector’s national representative group. Mark Paul has the details.

It emerged last night that about 600 staff at Quinn Industrial Holdings on the Fermanagh/Cavan border have been laid off temporarily as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with company directors taking a 50 per cent pay cut. Freya McClements reports.

The Irish economy will be the least impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

In our personal finance feature this week, Joanne Hunt looks at ways to cut your budget to fit the financial realities of Covid-19.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery examines the impact of Covid-19 on podcasting worldwide. Her view is that they have been absolutely brilliant over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Kerry Group has told shareholders that it will hold its AGM at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee on April 30th, which looks optimistic given the current restrictions on public gatherings. Cantillon argues that more and more public companies are going to have to follow the lead of AIB and hotel group Dalata by hosting their shareholder meetings online.

A new study suggests that robo-analyst firms’ stock recommendations are more profitable than those made by their human counterparts. Proinsias O’Mahony goes through the findings.

