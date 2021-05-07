Republic among best countries globally for inward investment

The Republic of Ireland is the sixth best country globally to invest in and the second best one on a per capita basis.

This is according to Site Selection, which has compared multiple reports deriving from sources that include the World Bank, the OECD, the United Nations and World Economic Forum.

Its ‘Global Best to Invest” rankings has the State in sixth place overall behind the US, Canada, Britain, Australia and Germany. On a per capita basis it is in second place behind the US but ahead of Canada, Australia and Britain.

In Western Europe, the Republic is placed in third place overall behind Britain and Germany and in first spot on a per capita basis.

“Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows have not been spared the shock waves of the pandemic, and the trend has continued of flight to safety,” Paul Laudicina, chairman of the Global Business Policy Council told Site Selection.

“Frankly, not since the late 1990s have we seen such a global strategic recalibration by business,” he added.