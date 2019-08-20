Rents in Dublin, Ryanair and pilots in court, and Netwatch CEO stepping down

The average monthly cost of renting a home in Dublin has breached the €2,000 mark for the first time and while rent inflation has slowed dramatically over the last year, ongoing supply issues means many remain priced out of the market, new figures suggest. Conor Pope reports.

As our court teams reports, the trade union representing Ryanair’s Irish-based pilots has told the High Court that the airline is not entitled to an injunction preventing its members from going on strike later this week.

David Walsh will step down as chief executive of Carlow-based security monitoring group Netwatch at the end of this year, having co-founded the company 17 years ago. Peter Hamilton has the details.

The Nigerian government has said it will appeal a $9 billion (€8.1 billion) judgment handed down by a UK court last week in favour of a company founded by two low profile Irish businessmen in a row over a failed gas deal. Mark Paul reports on this curious story.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at the impact of Artificial Intelligence is beginning to influence corporate marketing strategies.

