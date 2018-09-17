Reckless spending and counterproductive meddling: economists report on Government policy

The Government’s ambitious infrastructure investment plan was described as “reckless” and with the potential to undermine the economy, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy. “We have a country that can’t balance its books going on a spending spree that is unprecedented in European terms,” economist Seán Barrett told the Dublin Economic Workshop.

The annual gathering of economists in Wexford, also heard criticism of the continual “tweaking” of housing policy, arguing that it just fuels further land speculation and making the housing crisis worse. Eoin has the details.

A new report from the World Economic Forum says that, by 2025, half of all workplace tasks will be done by machine, but it still sees employment growth. Charlie Taylor reports.

And the first online auction site dedicated to Irish whiskey goes life today. Barry O’Halloran reports that it is trying to tap into the burgeoning interest in usice beatha from collectors and investors.

Britain is a country embroiled in an odd kind of civil war over Brexit, writes Chris Johns, with the only certainty being the noticeable lack of detail being offered by Brexiteers on what a post-Brexit UK might look like.

In World of Work, Pilita Clark pushes back against the notion that baby boomers have had their day in the sun and should shuffle off out of the workplace to allow the millennials take command.

And Charlie Taylor reports how sales of One4All gift vouchers are boosting profits for Michael Dawson’s Gift Voucher Shop – with corporate business accounting for half of sales.

Joe Brennan’s Banking Crash diary brings to life the major events of a decade ago.

And, as it draws closer, what will Budget 2019 mean for you?

