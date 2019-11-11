Quinnbet appointment, DAA ambition and seeming to care about women at work

A London-based Irish aviation executive has joined the board of Sean Quinn’s online betting operation Quinnbet, writes Colm Keena, as the family patriarch waters down his stake in the business with the issue of shares to a daughter and grandchildren.

The international arm of Dublin Airport operator, DAA, has made the long-list of bidders to run the St Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri but, reports Peter Hamilton, it faces stern competition in a field of 18 suitors.

Infrastrata, the listed energy infrastructure group that has agreed to acquire the shipyard assets of Harland & Wolff out of administration is looking to raise £6 million in an equity raising to fund the deal after efforts to raise debt finance failed to deliver. Francess McDonnell has the details.

Mayo sharpshooter Cillian O’Connor has joined fellow sportsman Pat Hughes, the Sligo GAA footballer and Old Belvedere rugby player David Butler to found a new recruitment agency, Spot Recruitment, with a focus on the financial services sector.

Ireland’s construction sector slowed at the fastest rate in over six years last month, with Brexit casting a chill wind across commercial construction projects, the latest Ulster Bank PMI construction PMI survey shows. Peter Hamilton has the details.

In his column, Chris Johns says Boris Johnson may well stick to an “impossible” 11-month transition period deadline to crack a trade deal with the EU after Brexit, which means a hard Brexit is still on the cards.

And Pilita Clark casts a regretful eye over a new report that highlights gender-based workplace issues only to issue a sheaf of recommendations that won’t work. She says it amounts to little more than five ways to look as though you care about women at work... even if you don’t.

