Quinn Insurance and PwC’s audit, An Post’s gender pay gap, and theatre profits

The administrators of Quinn Insurance expect the long-awaited court hearing for their €900 million action against PwC, the failed insurer’s auditor, to take place next year, as they continue to rely on Government support for the company to pursue the action. Joe Brennan reports.

An Post has calculated that its gender pay gap in favour of men is 3.7 per cent. Although the semi-state company says its result is “better than most”, it accepted that it still needs to recruit more women, especially at management level. Mark Paul has the details.

Big productions of Wicked, Matilda, Les Miserables and Swan Lake helped the company that owns the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin’s south Docklands to record strong growth in turnover and profits last year. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Ryanair has hired Jordan-based Joramco to carry out detailed maintenance checks on its aircraft, writes Barry O’Halloran.

John Given, the former Elan general counsel and founding chairman of Malin Corporation, has joined Dublincorporate law firm Philip Lee as a senior partner in its mergers and acquisitions team. Joe Brennan reports.

In her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery wonders if Facebook’s reluctance to censor political ads stacks up.

In personal finace, Brian Hutton looks at the many costs involved in retrofitting your home to become more energy efficient.

Is Smyths Toys the most successful Irish retailer abroad? Cantillon certainly thinks so.

