QIH steps up online legal action, Apollo House site for sale and our ever-changing tax strategy

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has stepped up its pursuit of those whom it accuses of defaming it online by filing legal action against one of its own senior managers and his wife, one of Sean Quinn’s most vociferous public supporters. Mark Paul has the details.

The site of the former Apollo House office block in Dublin city centre, best known for being occupied by protesters on behalf of homeless people, is to be offered for sale by the National Asset Management Agency. Jack Fagan reports.

Fiona Walsh, in her London Briefing column, Outlines how retailer Next’s preparations for Brexit puts the UK government to shame.

An office building rented by the Office of Public Works and occupied by the Register of Births, Deaths & Marriages on Lombard Street East in Dublin 2 goes for sale from today for more than €8.5 million – a figure that would provide an initial return of 5.25 per cent, writes Jack Fagan.

Most people’s idea of widening the base is that someone else pays more. Cliff Taylor has look at our ever-changing tax strategy and Donohoe’s limited room to manoeuvre.

Eighteen months after the sale of the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Mullingar fell through, newly appointed selling agent CBRE is relaunching the high-grade retail investment, which is expected to appeal to private investors. Jack Fagan has the details.

The historic, 1890s-built Columbia Mills building at 14-15 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin 2 is on the market with vacant possession through agent Cushman & Wakefield for more than ¤5.65 million.

Joe Brennan’s Banking Crash diarybrings to life the major events of a decade ago as Ireland hurtled towards the banking guarantee and the world teetered on the verge of recession.

