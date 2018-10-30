PwC to sponsor talent scheme at Wexford Festival Opera

Wexford Festival Opera has announced PwC will sponsor its Emerging Young Artists programme for another three years.

Wexford soprano Maria Hughes and Dublin tenor Richard Shaffrey have been announced as the 2018 PwC/Wexford Festival Opera Emerging Young Artist bursary winners.

The initiative is designed to “support and celebrate” emerging young artists from the opera world and helps to contribute towards the many costs associated with furthering their careers.

Wexford Festival Opera artistic director David Agler said the two singers were making “a great contribution” to the company.

“With a reputation as an international festival which attracts audiences and critics from around the globe, Wexford Festival Opera is an important platform in which to showcase the best emerging talent and is a key part of our mission,” he said.

“We are delighted to partner with PwC in the nurturing of young talent. It is my honour to award these two very promising young singers who are making a great contribution to the 2018 Wexford Festival company.”