Public should not panic about shortages due to freight delays, says Ryan

People should not panic about shortages of supplies due to the effective closure of the British “landbridge” route between Ireland and mainland Europe, the Government has said.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said he expected the UK and French governments to agree new sanitary mechanisms on Tuesday to allow road freight transport to resume after France banned it from Britain for 48 hours on Sunday to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

“People shouldn’t be panicking or shouldn’t be fearful that there are going to be shortages,” Mr Ryan told a press conference announcing new Covid-19 restrictions in response to rising cases.

Mr Ryan said that he was confident having talked to the British and French transport ministers that they will resolve “the biggest risk”, which was the “closure, effectively, of the landbridge”.

There was likely to be new sanitary checks and systems introduced for lorries moving between France and Britain, a key transit route for Irish businesses to and from mainland Europe, he said.

He attempted to reassure the public that there were still large ferries continuing to sail to Irish ports from Britain where the State sources much of its distribution for the supply chain, he said.

France’s ban left up to 250 Irish lorry drivers stranded in Britain en route to continental Europe and disrupted supply chains for Irish firms transporting goods to and from mainland EU states.

“We will continue to work with both the UK and French governments to make sure our truckers get home safe and can deliver goods in a way that is safe for them and everyone else,” Mr Ryan told reporters at Government Buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our first priority is maintaining the health of the drivers and making sure that we will get them home or get them out of any difficulties,” he said.

Mr Ryan stressed in his telephone conversations with the French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari that Irish haulage businesses have been able to manage operations safely throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and they were “not a source of transmission.

“That has been the case of the last nine months and I am sure we can continue that – it is a well-protected area,” he said.

The Minister said that ferry companies such as Stena Line and Danish firm DFDS were increasing capacity on direct routes between Ireland and mainland Europe that would help reduce the dependence on the UK landbridge route for Irish importers and exporters.

Mr Ryan confirmed that French shipping company Brittany Ferries, which already operates services between Ireland and mainland Europe, were “offering a range of different services” in response to the transport crisis caused by the new coronavirus mutation detected in Britain.

“There is going to be an increasing capacity. It is a relatively quiet period through Christmas typically so I think we can manage and we can manage into the new year,” he said.

Up to 1,500 lorries, including Irish hauliers, are waiting on motorways, parking areas and lay-bys near ports across the southern English coast due to ferry stoppages caused by the ban.

The British and French governments are in negotiations about conducting Covid-19 tests on lorry drivers crossing the English Channel to prevent the spread of the new virus strain to France.

The French government is reported to be insisting on PCR coronavirus tests, the standard test used to detect the virus, which could take between 24 and 48 hours to return a result. The British government wants the quicker saliva tests to be used that can produce a result in 20 minutes.

There are separate discussions ongoing in Brussels to co-ordinate a EU-wide approach on travel to and from the UK in consultation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

France has called for a co-ordinated EU policy on travel flows with the UK to be in place by the time the ban ends on Tuesday, including strict rules on travellers and mandatory Covid-19 tests.