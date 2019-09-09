PTSB’s bonds sale, Bank of Ireland’s tax case, and EY cuts Irish GDP forecasts

Permanent TSBis laying the groundwork for its first sale of bonds where investors could suffer losses if the bank runs into trouble in the future, even after Bank of Ireland surprised the market by pulling a debt sale last week as negative Brexit headlines rattled financial markets. Joe Brennan has the details.

In his column, Chris Johns returns to the theme of Brexit and describes Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings as a bad tribute act to Theresa May given their handling last week of the political mess around the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Bank of Ireland has had its name linked with a complex tax-evasion scandal that has rocked corporate Germany in recent years. The Irish lender is one of a number of banks and financial services company named by witnesses in the case. Joe Brennan reports.

EY sees Irish economic growth falling back to 3.7 per cent in 2019 and being slashed to 1.3 per cent next year in the event of a no-deal Brexit, before rebounding to 2.1 per cent in 2021. There’s also grim news for the North in a no-deal scenario. Joe Brennan has the details.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark argues that ageism at work is not only irksome, it makes no business sense.

