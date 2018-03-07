Profits at Paddy Power Betfair rise 19% to €440M

Profits at Paddy Power Betfair rose 19 per cent to almost €440 million last year, figures released on Wednesday show.

The Irish gambling giant reported its first full year results since rivals Paddy Power and Betfair merged in February 2016 to form the group.

Paddy Power Betfair said on Wednesday that to simplify decision making, three regional chief executives would run its businesses.

Its figures show that operating profits grew 19 per cent to £392 million (€438.4 million) in 2017 from £330 million the previous year.

Revenues grew 13 per cent to £1.745 billion last year from £1.55 billion in 2016.

Earnings per share climbed 20 per cent to 398 pence in 2017 from 330.9p the previous year.

The group is proposing to pay shareholders a dividend of 200p per share, a 21 per cent increase on the 165p paid last year.

Paddy Power Betfair is proposing that three regional chief executives, reporting to group chief executive, Peter Jackson, will run its European, Australian and US businesses.

The news follows the announcement this week that chief financial officer, Alex Gersh is leaving.

Former chief executive, Breon Corcoran, left Paddy Power Betfair late last year.

Mr Jackson said that the group experienced good growth in 2017. “Our Australian and retail operations performed particularly well, growing profits by over 40 per cent,” he said.

He added that its scale, leading market positions and balance sheet, left the group well positioned to deal with fiscal changes expected in the UK, Australia and the US.