Profits at Newry-based First Derivatives down 10%

Profit before tax at Newry-headquartered First Derivatives decreased by 10 per cent in the six months to the end of August.

The company, which published its interim results on Tuesday, said the drop from £7 million to £6.3 million was primarily as a result of a loss on foreign currency translation and an increase in acquisition costs as a result of deferred consideration on prior acquisitions.

Group revenue increased by 21 per cent to £87.8 million during the period. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 19 per cent to £16.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.3 per cent for the period.

The adjusted profit after tax for the period of £9.2 million represented growth of 23 per cent.

The impact of currency movements overall during the period was again broadly neutral to the group’s earnings, with a small benefit to revenue and adjusted EBITDA balanced by an increase in dollar-denominated interest payments and the currency translation of taxation charges.

More to follow.