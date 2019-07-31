Pricing Brexit; truckers taken for a ride; and Ryanair CEO’s pay cut

Sterling’s taken a tumble this week with Boris Johnson’s tough talk about a no-deal Brexit but the Central Bank says there will be more to come - with a crash out of the EU still not fully priced into the currency. Joe Brennan has the details of their quarterly briefing as Ireland’s economy approaches full capacity.

Looming international tax changes will be a big setback for Ireland, says Ashoka Mody, the IMF’s man in Dublin during the financial crisis. He was talking to Cliff Taylor as part of the series Ireland and the Multinationals.

Thousands of Irish truck owners, who bought vehicles between 1997 and 2011 may seek compensation through the Irish courts after a decision this week by the European Court of Justice. It could cost the truckmakers – who were previously found to be operating a cartel during those years – up to €200 million.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary will see his pay halved under a new contract that he has been working to since April, according to the company’s annual report. Last year, he earned €3.73 million.

And Aer Lingus says it would accept higher passenger charges at Dublin Airportfor a period if they were needed to complete the hub’s proposed €1.8 billion expansion plan, Barry O’Halloran reports.

The chief executive of the Hermitage Clinic, whose investors include businessmen Larry Goodman and Sean Mulryan, claims he has been threatened with the sack in a row that followed a failed attempt by Mr Goodman to buy his stake in the business, writes Mark Paul.

Retail giant Dunnes Stores was seeking an “Alice in Wonderland” licence on how it interprets words in an agreement between it and Harry Crosbie’s Point Village Developments, now in receivership, the Court of Appeal ruled yesterday. Mary Carolan was there.

On Monday, Mr Justice Robert Haughton bemoaned the lack of a single woman examiner since the corporate rescue regime was put in place almost 30 years ago; yesterday Baker Tilly’s Sarah Jane O’Keeffe broke the mould when she was named interim examiner to Drogheda restaurant and bakery group Eastern Seaboard.

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.