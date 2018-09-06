PM Group has €50m to spend, Coveney warns of UK food shortages and gin is in

Engineer and project manager PM Group has up to €50 million to spend on acquisitions to add to the two companies that it has bought this year. Brexit and the strong euro left PM Group’s profits trailing by 14 per cent at €9.1 million last year, the Irish-based multi-national said yesterday. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Food shortages in the UK lasting up to four months were “not inconceivable” after it quits the EU next March given the potential for a hard Brexit, a leading food company chief executive has said. Simon Carswell reports.

Simon also tells us that the Revenue Commissioners are preparing for full customs checks involving officials from a number of government departments in case no deal is reached on Brexit, a senior Revenue official has said.

It’s official. Gin is in. Sales of the spirit once informally known as mother’s ruin jumped last year with volumes rising 47.2 per cent. Charlie Taylor reports.

Data-protection specialist Sytorus has secured €1.7 million in investment from the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital early- and growth-stage funds as part of a bigger multimillion-euro fundraising initiative, reports Charlie Taylor.

Transport technology firm iCabbi says it will create 120 jobs over the next three years as it seeks to develop its Dublin office as a global hub for its business, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Karlin Lillington asks if California is leading the net neutrality rebellion?

John Holden ponders if anyone minds that the US army is behind the research into curing ovarian cancer?

Cantillon wonders if AIB’s search for a new CFO could delay the next State stake sale, how Ryanair will fare dealing with its continental contingent and sees Philip Lane finding it hard to convince people to stop spending when times are good.

Ciara O’Brien roadtests the Microsoft Surface Go so you don’t have to.

Marie Boran asks can advertising standards keep up with the Kardashians?

Joe Brennan’s Banking Crash diary brings to life the major events of a decade ago.

And, as it draws closer, what will Budget 2019 mean for you?

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.