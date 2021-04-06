Player Wills and co-living, RTE’s Prime Time revamp, and new insolvency rules

Hines, the developer behind plans for a 19-storey tower at the former Player Wills factory site in Dublin 8, says it had “no intention” of developing a co-living scheme until the retention of the old factory was mooted. Olivia Kelly reports.

New proposals to rescue small businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis must focus on those with viable futures, a leading insolvency practitioner has warned. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Prime Time returns to RTÉ One this evening with two new presenters, a new-look set and a promise from editor Richard Downes to prioritise “serious and in-depth journalism” over “Tweedledum-Tweedledee” face-offs between politicians, writes Laura Slattery.

UrbanVolt, an energy company backed by the State and former commercial property magnate Stephen Vernon, plans to supply solar electricity to businesses at 30 per cent discounts. Barry O’Halloran reports.

UK insurance broker Ardonagh, which is led by Irishman David Ross, will on Tuesday announce the launch of a new international arm of the group as well as its first acquisition in the US. Ross also outlines the growth trajectory for its Irish broker Arachas. Colin Gleeson reports.

In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan outlines how being a shareholder in a listed company can come with some financially rewarding perks.

In Q&A, an Irish couple, both retired public servants, who are planning to take up residency in Spain wonder what the tax implications will be if they sell their home here in the years ahead. Dominic Coyle outlines the various scenarios.

Huge pent-up consumer demand is waiting to be uncorked in the Irish economy once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. But not everyone will be invited to the party, writes Laura Slattery in her media and marketing column.

