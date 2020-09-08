Working from home: Who pays your heating bills this winter?
Home workers have been absorbing some of the costs of employers, and the coming winter will see these ratchet up
Employers can pay workers an allowance of €3.20 a day to compensate for home expenses without paying any tax, PRSI or the universal social charge on it. Photograph: Getty Images
If the pandemic has you working from home you’re effectively running a branch office. But who’s paying the bill?
Workers everywhere are absorbing employer costs like rent, broadband, phone, printing, not to mention coffee. With the first winter of national home working ahead, expect your heat and light bills to go through the roof.