Working from home: New costs, new stresses and little relief

If there was any novelty to the kitchen offices, dining table desks and bedroom workstations that sprang up or were screwed together in haste as the coronavirus crisis unfolded, it will for many have worn off by now.

The economy is in the first phase of its reopening and some employees have already ventured back to the office. Others, however, will be wondering if they will ever get back to their old place of work, how many days a week they will spend there if they do, and what it means if they never go through that revolving door again.