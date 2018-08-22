Workers could have 6% of pay put into mandatory pension

Workers may have 6 per cent of their gross pay put into an occupational pension under proposals unveiled on Wednesday.

The Government has opened a long-awaited consultation process on auto-enrolment, which would see almost all workers signed up for workplace pensions from 2022.

The mandatory pension scheme is being introduced to address a stubbornly high level of workers who face retirement on nothing but the State pension. Just 35 per cent of the private sector workforce has private pensions coverage. The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection says that Ireland is one of only two OECD countries without a mandatory earnings related element to retirement saving.

Auto-enrolment would see the State and employers contribute to a pension plan alongside the employee.

The consultation document includes a “strawman proposal” – a fleshed-out draft proposal of how department officials think auto-enrolment could work. It is designed to generate discussion and the Department insists it will be revisited in the context of responses to the consultation.

Under this proposal, the Department suggests that all PAYE workers between the ages of 23 and 60 earning more than €20,000 will be automatically enrolled in a pension in 2022 if they are not already signed up to a scheme.

They will pay 1 per cent in the first year, a figure that will rise by one percentage point every year until 2027 when they will be contributing 6 per cent.

The contributions will be matched by their employer up to a salary of €75,000 and the State will contribute €1 for every €3 saved by the scheme member.

In this scenario, from 2027, workers would see a total of 14 per cent of their gross pay going into a fund for their retirement.

Employees would choose from among four registered providers, selected by a new Central Processing Authority, to manage their pension and select the level of risk they wish to accept. Management charges for the funds would be limited to 0.5 per cent of funds invested. If they don’t choose a provider, one will be allocated to them.

“It is increasingly evident that most Irish workers are not saving enough, or indeed at all, for their retirement years,” said Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty. “Many people will be faced with a serious reduction in their living standards when they retire – a fall in income they clearly do not want.”

She said that automatic enrolment was “perhaps the most fundamental policy reform in a generation in terms of retirement savings provision”.

Minister Doherty said the Government remained committed to the state pension, which “will remain, the bedrock of the pension system and a protection against poverty”.

“However, the state pension is not designed or intended to deliver full income adequacy in retirement,” the Minister said.

Brokers Ireland, which represents almost 1,250 broker firms, welcomed publicaiton of the consultaiton document. It said the contribution levels outlined were “about right” but called for its speedier implementaiton.

“Effectively we’re talking about 10 years from now before auto enrolment would be fully in place,” he said. “A decade is a long-time in anyone’s life and such a gap in terms of proper pension planning and investment can have a very serious impact on income in retirement.”

Self-employed people., those earning less than the €20,000 threshold and people falling outside the prescribed ages could opt-in.

Workers will be able to opt out but, under the worked example presented in the consultation paper, only between seven and eight months after being signed up. After that, they are committed to the scheme although they can halt contributions.

The Government is banking on the experience of similar initiatives in other countries where there has been a very low rate of opting out.

The consultation period will remain open until November 4th.