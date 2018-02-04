Will mum with limited PRSI stamps qualify for pension under new rules?

My wife was working in the private sector and has 300 paid PRSI contributions. She has a further 102 credited PRSI contributions. She gave up work in 1981 to look after our first child. We had two further children born in 1984 and 1989 and she stayed at home to look after them also. She never subsequently went back to work.

She will turn 66 next year. Have the recent changes announced by the Minister altered her entitlement to a pension?

– Mr S.A., email

They certainly have. Your wife has paid 300 PRSI stamps and has a further 102 credited.

Under the changes announced by the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, she was entitled to up to 20 years’ PRSI stamps to care for children under 12. As your children were born in 1981, 1984 and 1989, that last child would have been 12 in 2001. So depending on when in 1981 the first child was born and when in 2001 the last child turned 12, she has a full 20 years under the new Homecaring credit, or just under it.

Although one is allowed up to 10 years of credited contributions, the maximum allowed for both credited and Homecaring contributions together under the Minister’s new arrangement is 20 years. So your wife will have almost 26 years of contributions by the time she retires (at 66) assuming she does not return to work between now and then – 20 years under Homecaring + credited contributions and 300 paid, which is just shy of six years.

That will give her a reduced contributory state pension – in her case around 65 per cent of the full weekly payment.

Without the changes, she would not have had any entitlement to a contributory state pension as her paid and credited contributions would have amounted to 402, less than the 520 minimum standard required.

