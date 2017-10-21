Will Government pony up for better pensions for women?

Cantillon: Cost of sorting out entitlements for 36,000 women could be a deal-breaker
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: his comment that the marriage bar that forced women out of the Irish workplace was “bonkers” gave the issue of women and pensions much-needed oxygen. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: his comment that the marriage bar that forced women out of the Irish workplace was “bonkers” gave the issue of women and pensions much-needed oxygen. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

 

The 36,000 or so people, mostly women, who have been living with the reality or prospect of a reduced state pension could be forgiven this week for shaking their heads in wonder.

After years of shouting at the distinctly deaf ears of the political classes, all of a sudden they were centre stage.

It may not, technically, have been a matter for Budget 2018, but the assertion by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in response to a question on a RTÉ post-budget phone-in that the marriage bar that forced women out of the Irish workplace was “bonkers” gave the issue of women and pensions much-needed oxygen.

The bigger issue, of course, is those women who have been working since the marriage bar but who have lost out on some or all of a potential state pension because they took time out of the workforce to raise a family or care for relatives – especially before 1994 – or those who opted for part-time work.

But the reality, despite all the lionising of their cause this week by politicians of all hues, is that little is likely to change.

Backdating

The bottom line, as Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty noted, is that backdating the homemakers allowance to cover the years before 1994 could cost close to €300 million. Putting right the wrongs of the marriage bar for those still living without the pensions they would have earned could cost another €200 million.

Even U-turning on the changes made in 2012 that made it harder to get a state pension in the first place, and also penalised those with reduced numbers of contributions, would mean a €75 million charge on the exchequer next year and more again in future years.

There are always easier short-term choices for parties looking to secure votes at the next general election. That’s the biggest barrier these disenfranchised workers – mostly women – face in securing better pension provision.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.