Will fuel prices take off as higher carbon taxes land?
Smart Money: As the water charges fiasco showed, such moves need to be handled delicately
Is fuel in for a hammering due to increased carbon taxes?
Ever since the water charge protests , Irish governments have approached any new source of tax with extreme caution. Water charges themselves were binned.
We are assured the local property tax won’t rise by much. And now we are told that future increases in carbon tax, a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, may be returned to households via a cash payment, as the Government here reacts not only to domestic politics but also the big protests in France.