Why your pension fund suddenly looks a lot worse

It’s the one section of an annual pension statement that people invested in defined-contribution pensions or PRSAs (personal retirement savings accounts) may look at: how much income your retirement savings are going to offer you in retirement.

If you have checked yours of late, however, you may have got bit of a fright. A pension that last year was promising an annual income of €30,000 once you turn 65 or 66 may now be projecting income of only €20,000. That’s a swingeing cut at a time when your ability to work to make up the difference has diminished.