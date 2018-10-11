Single people on average PAYE salaries had little joy in this week’s budget package. This maintains a trend under this Government which – despite its rhetoric– has delivered little in terms of extra tax home pay to this group in its three budgets. Some earners with children and the self-employed have done better, but all the talk of abolishing the USC and transforming lives for middle earners has been forgotten.

Here are the numbers – and the reasons – why this happened.