Why squeezed singles have been left behind in recent budgets

Smart Money: Despite promises to help the ’squeezed middle’, many PAYE employees have gained little in the last three budgets

Cliff Taylor

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: What has he really done for single employees? Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Single people on average PAYE salaries had little joy in this week’s budget package. This maintains a trend under this Government which – despite its rhetoric– has delivered little in terms of extra tax home pay to this group in its three budgets. Some earners with children and the self-employed have done better, but all the talk of abolishing the USC and transforming lives for middle earners has been forgotten.

Here are the numbers – and the reasons – why this happened.

