Single people on average PAYE salaries had little joy in this week’s budget package. This maintains a trend under this Government which has seen single middle earners getting significantly smaller gains than many couples with children and less than half the gains notched up by the biggest winners – the self-employed couple. Here are the numbers – and the reasons – why this happened.

The numbers for 2019

Looking at Budget 2019 itself, the single PAYE employee on €55,000 got an extra €5 a week, due to changes in the income tax band and USC. Gains for lower paid single people were even lower – those on €25,000 to €35,000 gained €1 a week, as they don’t earn enough to benefit from the increase in the level at which people become liable to the higher 40 per cent income tax rate.