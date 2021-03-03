Why is loyalty punished when it comes to Irish mortgages?

“Never waste a good crisis” is the adage, and it seems Bank of Ireland has taken this to heart.

Last March it closed 101 branches “temporarily” on the back of the arrival of Covid-19, citing issues such as difficulties in social distancing. Some 12 months on, it seems those closures had less to do with the pandemic than with the bank’s slimmed-down business model. The pandemic, it seems, simply afforded the bank the opportunity of trying out a trial winding-up of these branches. And now, for many, the temporary has become permanent.