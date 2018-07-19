The banking crisis is long over, but Irish borrowers are still paying over the odds for their loans.The latest Central Bank figures show that mortgage borrowers are still paying way more than their counterparts elsewhere in the EU,with average rates of 3.21 per cent in May on new mortgages, compared to a 1.8 per cent euro zone average.

That is €2,000 to €2,500 more a year for the Irish borrower.