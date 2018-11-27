Why a cash buyer ends up paying up to 50% less for their home
The amount you end up paying is going to be higher than the cash price
Springvale, Rathfarnham, Dublin
You’re in the market for a house, you do your sums and work out you can afford a certain amount. You bid, are successful, and get the keys. Maybe you feel you’ve paid too much, but you’re happy in the end. It’s yours.
But what you may not realise is that the price you’ve paid for your house is only the cash price; if you need a mortgage to buy that property the amount you end up paying for it is going to be substantially different.