What's the most important item on your insurance policy?

If the worst happens, the right policy will keep a roof over heads and bills paid

Joanne Hunt

Prioritising life, serious illness and mortgage insurance will protect you, the income-generating golden goose. Photograph: iStock

Prioritising life, serious illness and mortgage insurance will protect you, the income-generating golden goose. Photograph: iStock

None of us is getting out of here alive, that’s a fact. Untimely death, serious illness and disability happen too. When things are rosy, things like life, serious illness and mortgage protection insurance seem a bore. But if the worst happens, the right policy will keep a roof over heads and bills paid.

Life insurance, critical illness and income protection insurance are what financial planner Daniel Hardiman calls “insuring the golden goose”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.