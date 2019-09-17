What college students and parents need to know about money
From picking the right bank to avoiding big debt, take a prudent approach to college
Even if credit is readily available, don’t seek it out unless it’s absolutely necessary. Photograph: iStock
With third-level students starting back at college right across the State, we take a look at what students – and their parents – need to know about their finances.
Bank accounts
While free fees remain a given for students, incentives to open a new account appear scarce on the ground. The best offering at the moment must be KBC’s offer of €50 deposited to your account when you open an account with them.