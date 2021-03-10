We have rent controls, so why aren't rents falling faster?
Landlords getting imaginative when it comes to reductions – but at no small cost to tenants
‘A simpler solution would be to cut the rent. But this is where the controls are again working against tenants.’ File photograph: Getty
Introduced back in December 2016, rent controls were supposed to temper an overheating rental market. The controls mean that landlords of properties in so-called rent pressure zones – which includes all of Dublin and much of the rest of the country – cannot increase rents by more than 4 per cent a year.
But while their impact since then has been significant, it hasn’t always been for the benefit of tenants.