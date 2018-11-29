We are told Irish houses are not over-priced. So how come they are unaffordable?

Smart Money: the latest figures show that more and more people are stretching to the limit to buy houses

Cliff Taylor

A combination of Central Bank borrowing limits and cash in the market are limiting would-be buyers’ options. Photograph: iStock

Irish house prices may now be fully valued in comparison to incomes, according to the latest analysis by the Central Bank, but still “may not be affordable to a significant proportion of the population”.

And so we are faced with the problem that a market in balance is pricing many people out of buying in Dublin.

