Want to start investing? Here are the taxes and charges

With no return from deposit rates, many are taking steps into the stocks and shares jungle

Fiona Reddan

In additional to the annual allowance, another key advantage of investing directly in shares is that should you make a loss, you can set this loss against any future gains.

Investing is firmly on the agenda for many again, as deposits hover on the precipice of negative rates, and Reddit investors make the headlines with their Gamestop investments.

There are a number of ways of investing, but in Ireland, each can carry different costs and result in different tax implications.

